'It's time to look ahead': What administrators are looking forward to in 2022

Five administrators joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss what they're most looking forward to in 2022.

Editor's note: These answers were edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Alfonso del Granado. Administrator of Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock, Texas): In a word: earnings. Our partners have made significant sacrifices over the past two years to keep our staff on board, and we need to get as close to normal as possible. Because of the major investments we plan to make, we will be relying on financing options more heavily than in the past. We generally price out three or more competitive offerings, including the manufacturer or vendor when they offer incentives, our usual banking partners and third-party lenders that may have special programs available. Although our modeling tends to be fairly precise, we do have one rule of thumb that fast-tracks approval — when the interest rate is at or below projected inflation. Perhaps surprisingly, this happens more often than one might expect.

Craig Gold. Administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery (Virginia Beach): I think most of us are looking to regain a sense of normalcy and stability in our professional and personal lives. We have gone through a couple tumultuous years, and I think the entire country needs to get their feet on stable ground and take a deep breath.

John Paoni. Administrator at Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge, N.J.): Personally, I am looking for an end to the coronavirus. This virus has affected all of us in many different ways. We all have suffered, and some have experienced loss. It's time to look ahead.

Mark Spina. Director of Operations at Endoscopy Center of Connecticut (Hamden): What I am most looking forward to in 2022 is a decline in the COVID-19 infection rates and a lower number of hospitalizations due to illness from the virus.

Suzi Cunningham. Administrator of Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands, Calif.): I'm most looking forward to getting on the other side of this pandemic and/or figuring out what our new normal will be.