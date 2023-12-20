Independent practices 'continue to disappear': Why this leader is worried about consolidation in 2024

Many healthcare leaders are worried about industry consolidation as physicians continue to opt for employed models over private practice.

Bill Stangl, executive director of Gilette, Wis.-based Medical Management Inc., joined Becker's to discuss the healthcare trend he's the most concerned about headed into 2024.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Bill Stangle: While I am most hopeful that AI can breathe life into struggling organizations by improving productivity and quality of care, my real concern lies in decreasing reimbursements which continues to force further mergers/acquisitions and spur independent physicians to join larger groups or hospitals and health systems.

Small, independent community hospitals and independent physician practices continue to disappear creating more stress on a healthcare system that is having difficulty evolving and adopting new ways of conducting business.