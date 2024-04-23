Independent physicians have been 'left without a voice': Viewpoint

Physicians are continuing to migrate to employed models as practice costs rise.

Thomas Schuler, MD, spine surgeon and founder of Reston-based Virginia Spine Institute, joined Becker's to discuss why independent physicians don't have more power in healthcare.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Dr. Thomas Schuler: Private practice physicians focus on their patients and work responsibilities, not political action. Work demands stretch these physicians thin. Unfortunately, they do not focus on the large scale political picture since they are consumed by the daily obligations to patient care.This results in the private practice doctor's perspective and interest not being represented on the political stage. Furthermore, hospitals and insurance companies spend much money on lobbying to achieve their control and ultimate financial success. Organized medicine does not represent the private practice physicians adequately. The individual physicians are left without a voice and without power in healthcare.