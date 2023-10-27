'I missed a subtle finding': Why physicians say their malpractice suits are unwarranted

Medscape surveyed 3,037 physicians in its 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26.

Here's what five anonymous physicians said about why their malpractice suits are unwarranted:

"I missed a subtle finding on the X-ray. The cardiologists missed the clinical diagnosis and failed to order adequate tests. They settled, so I was forced to settle not to remain the only defendant."

"In a 'bad baby' case, I resuscitated the baby, saved his life and was not at fault for his CP. The case was dismissed."

"Neonatal brain injury cases are high-dollar, so it was reasonable for me to be named. I was later dropped from the case after discovery."

"I did not order additional stains that were probably indicated. The surgeon was pressuring for rapid diagnosis, and I mistakenly thought the diagnosis was straightforward."

"I had hoped the specialist would have found the diagnosis, but I was also named as missing the diagnosis."