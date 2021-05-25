HST Pathways appoints healthcare technology leader to board of directors

ASC software company HST Pathways recently appointed Nancy Ham to its board of directors, according to a May 25 press release.

Ms. Ham has been the CEO of documentation software company WebPT since 2016. She previously held executive positions at Healthagen Population Health Solutions, Sentillion, ProxyMed, Healtheon/WebMD and MedVentive, later acquired by McKesson. She will join the board as an independent member to guide HST's growth.

HST is based in Nashville, Tenn., and supports more than 1,300 practices.