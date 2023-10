Nineteen percent of physicians pay between $5,000 and $9,999 for malpractice premiums, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Malpractice Report," published Oct. 26.

Medscape surveyed 3,037 physicians across 29 specialties from May 5 to July 5 for the report.

Here is how much physicians pay for malpractice premiums: