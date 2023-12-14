How much do physicians need to retire? 

Medscape laid out the money physicians have saved for retirement and other key statistics in its "Physicians Eye Retirement Report," published Dec. 14.

Medscape surveyed 1,017 physicians across 29 specialties from May 4 to June 15.

Here are six numbers on the money physicians have saved and what they need for retirement:

How much money physicians have saved for retirement

All physicians: $3 million

Men: $3.4 million

Women: $2.2 million

How much money physicians think is needed for a comfortable retirement

All physicians: $3.9 million

Men: $4.1 million

Women: $3.6 million