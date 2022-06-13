How 1 company attracts talented employees despite staffing shortages

Ronjon Paul, MD, serves as a spine surgeon and as chair of the spine surgery department at Naperville, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care.

Dr. Paul will serve on the panel "The Next Move for Orthopedic and Spine Supergroups" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in June 16-18 in Chicago.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Dr. Ronjon Paul: We believe our best medicine is practiced when physicians work collaboratively in an environment where mutual respect is paramount and trusting collegiality is the norm. Staying open, honest and authentic sounds simple, but it must be deliberate and organic. Creating this environment is a priority because it's where I enjoy spending my time. Over the years, I've learned that organizations have difficulty overcoming challenges without a great culture. At Duly, I believe our culture fosters growth.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

RP: The healthcare landscape regionally and nationally is very fluid. Payers, hospital systems and providers are consolidating in creative ways. Fortunately, we have a talented team working hard to navigate those challenges. I believe we are in a very strong and secure place and will continue the momentum over the next 12 months and beyond.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

RP: We believe people are important and investing in them is a priority. As an organization, we've invested in people and specialties (physicians and clinical staff) as well as technologies (i.e., our CEC CT scanner, robotics for urologic and general surgery) to expand access to high-quality, lower-cost care for patients. We plan to invest in novel spine-related technologies as well.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

RP: I have several very innovative young partners who are driving transformational procedures in the outpatient arena as well as the complex spine. They are doing some amazing things with real value to our patients. I'm enjoying watching them grow as surgeons. I also believe our group's ability to attract such talent is a key part of the organization's prosperity.