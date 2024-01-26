HCA's workforce by the numbers 

Here are six stats to know about Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and its workforce:

1. HCA Healthcare employs 38,000 active physicians and 94,000 registered nurses.

2. HCA includes 182 hospitals and 2,300 care sites, including freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, walk-in clinics and physician clinics.

3. The company has more than 150 ASCs.

4. HCA Healthcare Surgery Ventures, the company's ASC arm, employs more than 3,400 physicians.

5. HCA has locations in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

6. HCA providers serve an estimated 31.2 million patient encounters annually.