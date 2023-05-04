HCA Healthcare's top paid execs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare rounded out 2022 with over $60 billion in revenue.

However, several executives took a pay cut, including HCA's CEO Samuel Hazen.

Here's a breakdown of HCA's top earners in 2022, per salary.com:

1. Samuel Hazen, CEO

Salary: $1,509,751

Bonus: $​​572,513

Stock options: $6,028,833

Stock awards: $6,026,457

Other: $500,172

Total: $14,637,726

2021 total: $20,183,599

2. Michael McAlevey, senior vice president and chief legal officer

Salary: $860,536

Bonus: $1,762,291

Stock options: $1,881,096

Stock awards: $1,883,416

Other: $78,294

Total: $6,465,633

2021 total: Began position in 2022

3. William Rutherford, CFO and executive vice president

Salary: $935,078

Bonus: $260,729

Stock options: $1,736,343

Stock awards: $1,736,717

Other: $389,211

Total: $5,058,078

2021 total: $7,163,022

4. Jon Foster, president of American group

Salary: $917,095

Bonus: $611,912

Stock options: $1,254,064

Stock awards: $1,254,033

Other: $111,107

Total: $4,148,211

2021 total: $5,631,206

5. Charles Hall, president of national group

Salary: $917,095

Bonus: $225,029

Stock options: $1,254,064

Stock awards: $1,254,033

Other: $238,297

Total: $3,888,518

2021 total: $5,631,206