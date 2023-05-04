HCA Healthcare's top paid execs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare rounded out 2022 with over $60 billion in revenue.
However, several executives took a pay cut, including HCA's CEO Samuel Hazen.
Here's a breakdown of HCA's top earners in 2022, per salary.com:
1. Samuel Hazen, CEO
Salary: $1,509,751
Bonus: $572,513
Stock options: $6,028,833
Stock awards: $6,026,457
Other: $500,172
Total: $14,637,726
2021 total: $20,183,599
2. Michael McAlevey, senior vice president and chief legal officer
Salary: $860,536
Bonus: $1,762,291
Stock options: $1,881,096
Stock awards: $1,883,416
Other: $78,294
Total: $6,465,633
2021 total: Began position in 2022
3. William Rutherford, CFO and executive vice president
Salary: $935,078
Bonus: $260,729
Stock options: $1,736,343
Stock awards: $1,736,717
Other: $389,211
Total: $5,058,078
2021 total: $7,163,022
4. Jon Foster, president of American group
Salary: $917,095
Bonus: $611,912
Stock options: $1,254,064
Stock awards: $1,254,033
Other: $111,107
Total: $4,148,211
2021 total: $5,631,206
5. Charles Hall, president of national group
Salary: $917,095
Bonus: $225,029
Stock options: $1,254,064
Stock awards: $1,254,033
Other: $238,297
Total: $3,888,518
2021 total: $5,631,206