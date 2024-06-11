HCA ambulatory executive exits

Ed Glynn, MD, exited his role as ambulatory chief health information officer for HCA Healthcare to join a digital health company.

Dr. Glynn spent 12 years at HCA, including the last five as ambulatory chief health information officer. He played an integral role in standardizing and modernizing the ambulatory EHR for the Nashville, Tenn.-based health system's 1,600 locations. He also had experience as the system's CMIO and directed clinical informatics projects.

Dr. Glynn joined RhythmX AI, a generative AI company with a precision care platform, as chief clinical officer. He will lead innovation for the RhythmX AI platform and facilitate the company's expert panel. He will also oversee the clinical and clinical informatics aspects of RhythmX AI's products and continue ongoing clinical validation of products and models.