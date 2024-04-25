FTCs' noncompete ban could boost hospital physician pay: Viewpoint

Kristopher Schroeder, MD, anesthesiologist and professor at Madison-based University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, joined Becker's to discuss the FTCs' noncompete ban and how it will affect physicians.

Question: Do you support the FTCs' decision to ban noncompetes? Why or why not?

Dr. Kristopher Schroeder: I strongly support the FTC ban on noncompete clauses limiting the ability of workers to seek better workplace opportunities in a manner that does not require uprooting families and disrupting livelihoods. I strongly suspect that this change will compel hospital administration to ensure that compensation becomes more competitive and that other efforts are made to augment healthcare professional wellness.

Q: How will the ban affect physicians and the physician workforce?

KS: I am hopeful that this ban will remove barriers and enhance physician agency over their work environment and employment situation. Frequently, physicians are tethered to a geographic location for family or other reasons that limit their mobility and compulsions to remain in a sub-optimal working environment may significantly hinder physician development and wellness.