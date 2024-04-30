Former USPI exec joins AccentCare 

Former United Surgical Partners International executive Andy Johnston has been named president of hospice and personal care services of AccentCare, a post-acute services company.

Mr. Johnston most recently served as USPI's chief administrative officer. Prior to that, he served as the Dallas-based ASC chain's COO of USPI's east region and as chief development officer, according to an April 30 news release from AccentCare. Prior to USPI, he served as chief operating officer of dialysis company U.S. Renal Care.

In his new role, Mr. Johnston will be responsible for operations and growth of the hospice and post-acute service businesses.