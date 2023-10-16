Former Surgery Partners exec tapped as CVS Health interim CFO 

Tom Cowhey, former CFO of Surgery Partners, has been appointed as interim CFO of CVS Health.

Mr. Cowhey served as Surgery Partners' CFO from April 2018 to February 2022 before joining CVS Health as senior vice president of corporate finance, according to an Oct. 16 news release from CVS Health. Prior to Surgery Partners, he spent more than a decade at Aetna in various financial roles.

He will temporarily replace Shawn Guertin, CVS Health CFO and president of health services, who is taking a leave of absence due to "unforeseen family health reasons."

Mike Pykosz, CEO of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, has been named interim president of health services.