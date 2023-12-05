Former One GI CEO joins US Heart and Vascular

Robbie Allen, former CEO of One GI, has joined US Heart and Vascular's leadership team as CEO.

Mr. Allen became CEO of One GI in January 2021. He recently stepped down from his role in August and was succeeded by Christa Newton.

"I am looking forward to working with this phenomenal group of cardiologists, vascular and CV surgeons and support staff to make a positive impact on the lives of both our patients and our doctors and associates," Mr. Allen said in a Dec. 2 LinkedIn post.

US Heart and Vascular was formed in 2021 and has nine practice partners in Arizona, Texas and Kansas.