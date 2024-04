The gender gap between male and female physicians sits at 29%, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report," published April 12.

The median female physician salary reached $309,000 in 2024, up from $300,000 in 2023. The median male physician salary reached $400,000.

The average primary care provider salary was $295,000 for male physicians and $253 000 for female physicians. Male specialists earned $435, 000, and female specialists earned $333,000.