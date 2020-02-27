Envision snags Optum president to lead company — 4 insights

OptumCare President James Rechtin is moving to Nashville, Tenn., to take the helm of Envision Healthcare.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Rechtin was appointed as Envision's president and CEO Feb. 26, succeeding recently resigned President and CEO Christopher Holden.

2. Before joining Optum, Mr. Rechtin was a regional president at DaVita Medical Group.

3. In addition to his new roles, Mr. Rechtin joined Envision's board of directors.

4. Envision and its private equity owner KKR have come under fire as of late for their potential roles in surprise medical billing. Envision maintains it is working to end surprise billing.

