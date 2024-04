Self-employed physicians outearn their employed counterparts on average, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report" released April 12.

The report surveyed 7,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 2 to Jan. 16.

Here's how self-employed and employed physician pay stacked up:

Employed physicians:

2023: $353,000

2022: $344,00

Self-employed physicians:

2023: $391,000

2022: $374,000