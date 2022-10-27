DISC Surgery center administrator recognized as ASC leader of the year

Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) was named OR Manaer's ASC Leader of the Year.

The award recognizes leaders who wear many hats and take an active role in advancing their ASCs, according to an Oct. 27 news release from DISC Sports & Spine Center. In 2022, Ms. Reiter and her team are slated to provide care to about 900 spine surgery patients.

"With over 22 years of experience, Karen Reiter has managed and led the DISC team in developing a high-acuity spine model for the outpatient world," Robert Bray, Jr., MD, DISC's founding director, said in the release. "She transitioned DISC from its initial out-of-network status to an in-network provider, and she is now instrumental in developing a physician-first, payor-driven global billing program. This work encompasses all the nuances of educating and transitioning the payors to become working partners in the development of a sustainable billing structure that will move forward into the value-based care market."

She accepted the award Oct. 18.