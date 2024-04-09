CVS Health's 5 highest-paid executives

CVS Health's highest paid executive made $21,615,034 in 2023, according to a regulatory filing published April 5.
Here is how much the company's top five earners were paid in 2023, followed by total compensation:
Karen Lynch. President and CEO: $21,615,034 total compensation
Salary: $1,500,000
Stock awards: $12,374,971
Option awards: $4,124,992
Non-equity incentive plan: $2,992,000
Other compensation: $623,071
Shawn Guertin. Former CFO and President of Health Services: $12,494,134
Salary: $989,583
Stock awards: $7,499,980
Option awards: $2,499,999
Non-equity incentive plan: $1,439,000
Other compensation: $65,572
Samrat Khichi. Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel: $11,886,503
Salary: $753,409
Bonus: $2,000,000
Stock awards: $7,374,948
Option awards: $1,124,996
Non-equity incentive plan: $626,000
Other compensation: $7,150
Tilak Mandadi. Chief Data, Digital and Technology Officer: $8,881,845
Salary: $1,000,000
Stock awards: $4,874,990
Option awards: $1,624,993
Non-equity incentive plan: $1,246,000
Other compensation: $135,862
Prem Shah. Chief Pharmacy Officer and President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness: $8,582,366
Salary: $950,000
Stock awards: $4,499,937
Option awards: 1,499,989
Non-equity incentive plan: $1,421,000
Other compensation: $211,440