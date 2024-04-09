CVS Health's 5 highest-paid executives

CVS Health's highest paid executive made $21,615,034 in 2023, according to a regulatory filing published April 5.

Here is how much the company's top five earners were paid in 2023, followed by total compensation:

Karen Lynch. President and CEO: $21,615,034 total compensation

Salary: $1,500,000

Stock awards: $12,374,971

Option awards: $4,124,992

Non-equity incentive plan: $2,992,000

Other compensation: $623,071

Shawn Guertin. Former CFO and President of Health Services: $12,494,134

Salary: $989,583

Stock awards: $7,499,980

Option awards: $2,499,999

Non-equity incentive plan: $1,439,000

Other compensation: $65,572

Samrat Khichi. Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel: $11,886,503

Salary: $753,409

Bonus: $2,000,000

Stock awards: $7,374,948

Option awards: $1,124,996

Non-equity incentive plan: $626,000

Other compensation: $7,150

Tilak Mandadi. Chief Data, Digital and Technology Officer: $8,881,845

Salary: $1,000,000

Stock awards: $4,874,990

Option awards: $1,624,993

Non-equity incentive plan: $1,246,000

Other compensation: $135,862

Prem Shah. Chief Pharmacy Officer and President of Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness: $8,582,366

Salary: $950,000

Stock awards: $4,499,937

Option awards: 1,499,989

Non-equity incentive plan: $1,421,000

Other compensation: $211,440





