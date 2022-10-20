'Change will remain a constant in our field': How an ASC leader remains flexible

For ASC leader Julie Billingsley, the key to success is flexibility.

Ms. Billingsley, director of patient care services for orthopedics and neurosciences at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Lake Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center in Woodbridge, Va., joined Becker's to discuss her secrets to success and her top priorities through the end of the year.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What's your secret to success?

Julie Billingsley: One word: flexibility. If we've learned nothing else in the last few years, it's that change will remain a constant in our field. It's our job to make sure we continue to quickly adjust to whatever new challenge of the day/week/month we face. Our team has been exceptional at adjusting their sails with the shifting waves in healthcare.

Q: What are your top priorities through the end of the year?

JB: We will continue to evaluate vendor options for medications, materials and services in order to mitigate cost increases. Our team has done a remarkable job with staffing challenges, and we intend to adopt this new staffing matrix, reflecting the positive changes in culture and hiring practices. Keeping an eye on market growth opportunities for 2023, and planning for such, will also be a priority through the rest of this year.