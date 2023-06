CEO-to-worker pay ratios for 10 healthcare companies

In 2022, the median pay for employees at S&P 500 companies was $77,178 and the median CEO pay ratio stood at 186-to-1, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal published June 19.

The Journal analyzed data for 278 companies in the S&P 500 index, calculating CEO pay ratio by dividing the CEO's annual compensation as reported in SEC filings by the median employee's pay.

Here are 10 ASC-related companies and their CEO-to-worker pay ratios:

Stryker

2022 median pay: $79,194

2022 CEO pay ratio: 234

Centene

2022 median pay: $78,347

2022 CEO pay ratio: 171

Boston Scientific

2022 median pay: $76,054

2022 CEO pay ratio: 223

Cigna

2022 median pay: $75,627

2022 CEO pay ratio: 277

Humana

2022 median pay: $72,391

2022 CEO pay ratio: 238

Zimmer Biomet

2022 median pay: $64,888

2022 CEO pay ratio: 253

UnitedHealth Group

2022 median pay: $63,035

2022 CEO pay ratio: 331

HCA Healthcare

2022 median pay: $57,727

2022 CEO pay ratio: 254

CVS Health

2022 median pay: $56,129

2022 CEO pay ratio: 380

Elevance Health

2022 median pay: $54,627

2022 CEO pay ratio: 383