ASCs wary as labor costs outpace reimbursements 

Thomas Feldman, CEO of the Peoria, Ill.-based Center for Health ASC, joined Becker's to discuss ASC disruptors and growth opportunities.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What will disrupt the ASC industry next?

Thomas Feldman: The increase in wages necessary to retain and recruit to skilled professional positions continues to well outpace any real or even projected rise in reimbursements. The availability of anesthesia providers is a limiting factor to flexibility and hampers the opportunity for sustained increased volume in the near term.

Q: What's driving growth in the ASC market at the moment?

TF: Market realization of appreciable cost savings for all parties (including patients and insurance carriers/CMS), for identical procedures. Ability of surgeons to perform more complicated surgeries in a setting that lends itself to greater efficiency.