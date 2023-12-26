ASCs face leadership exodus

The next five years could bring a large exodus of ASC leaders, according to an OR Manager survey.

The survey collected responses from nearly 139 ASC nurse managers and leaders within the publication's subscriber base. Fifty-four percent of the respondents plan to retire next year or beyond, with 10% saying they plan to retire by the end of 2025.

Another 16% of respondents said they would retire 2026-2028 and 19% from 2029-2033. The average age of ASC leaders is 51 years old, and satisfaction with the job is dropping. The survey found ASC leaders were less satisfied with compensation, organizational leaders, corporate support and physician engagement, than they were in 2022.

Among those who plan to leave their employers in the next year, the most common reasons for exiting were burnout and lack of compensation or benefits.