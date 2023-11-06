ASC power players

Meet the leaders of the biggest ASC chains:

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO of USPI. Mr. Brodnax has more than three decades of industry leadership and experience. He joined USPI in 1999 and became CEO of the company in November 2018.

Eric Evans. CEO of Surgery Partners. Mr. Evans has served in his role as CEO of Surgery Partners since January 2020. He has more than 15 years of experience in operating and strategic roles in healthcare services.

Jeff Snodgrass. CEO of AmSurg. Mr. Snodgrass, who was previously president of AmSurg, has been with the company since September 2020. AmSurg named him CEO in November.

Jason Strauss. CEO of SCA Health. Mr. Strauss has been with SCA Health for more than 15 years. Before joining SCA Health, he was director of revenue reporting at HealthSouth for the inpatient, outpatient and surgery divisions.