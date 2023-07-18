ASC physician owner surrenders license after allegedly storing expired medicine

Plastic surgeon Boris Bergus, MD, has surrendered his license following several alleged violations, including prescribing medications with a suspended license and storing expired medications, Providence Business News reported July 18.

Dr. Bergus operated two America’s Vein & Cosmetic Surgery Centers in East Greenwich and Lincoln, both in Rhode Island.

In December 2021, Dr. Bergus' license was suspended after the Rhode Island Department of Health found multiple expired stored medications. He also allegedly engaged in a personal relationship with a patient, prescribed medications while his license was suspended and submitted claims while his license was suspended.

He has denied all the claims, according to the report, and signed an agreement waiving his right to appeal the ruling and agreed to not seek reinstatement of his license