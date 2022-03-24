ASC ownership is 'paramount' to physician success, surgeon says

Physicians stand to win big when investing in ASCs, according to Joe Greene, MD, the co-founder of Louisville (Ky.) Hip & Knee Institute.

Dr. Greene spoke with Becker's ASC Review to discuss what's drawing physicians to private practice.

Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.

Question: What's driving the next generation of physicians to private practice?

Dr. Joe Greene: Ownership is primary. The next-generation physicians have now seen the pros and cons of hospital employment. Many see that the lack of control from an office and clinical setting negatively affects patient care. The ability to control their own protocols and office efficiency has driven many of the training physicians I work with to want to have their own practices. Paramount to the success of those private practices is ASC ownership. ASC ownership has financial gains in itself but also enables a much more productive and happy work experience.

Q: Where does physician education fall short?

JG: Knowledge is power. The more physicians educate themselves through discussions with physicians who are already in the industry and have been on some of the learning curves the better. Attending meetings such as Becker’s and specialty-driven meetings focusing on ASC management and development were critical for me before my partners and I started our ASC and private practice.