ASC operating budgets fluctuate as more hit $5M+

There are fewer ASCs at the extreme ends of the operating budget spectrum in 2023 than there were in 2022, according to data from an OR Manager survey.

The percentage of ASCs with a $15 million or more operating budget dropped from 5% to 3% in 2023, and the percentage of ASCs with less than $1 million operating budget dropped from 7% to 2%. Most surgery centers fall between $3 million and $15 million for their operating budget, based on the survey's results.

The survey included data from 117 ASC leaders, although 44% didn't know their operating budgets. Here are the year over year results.

1. $15 million or more: 3% (down 2 percentage points)

2. $10 million to $14.9 million: 14% (up 2 percentage points)

3. $5 million to $9.9 million: 13% (up 6 percentage points)

4. $3 million to $4.9 million: 13% (up 5 percentage points)

5. $2 million to $2.9 million: 4% (down 2 percentage points)

6. $1 million to $1.9 million: 7% (down 6 percentage points)

7. Less than $1 million: 2% (down 5 percentage points)