ASC leadership pay climbing

The total compensation package for many ASC leaders jumped considerably in the last year, according to data from the 2023 OR Manager survey.

The survey of 117 leaders found 12% of ASC leaders reported $200,000 or more in total compensation, up from 3% in 2022. Sixty-eight percent of leaders reported total compensation of $120,000 or more, compared to 50% who said the same last year.

The biggest leap occurred for those making $90,000 to $99,999; in 2022, 20% were in that total compensation category, but by 2023 just 4% remained there. Most elevated to make more than $100,000.

Inflation may have contributed to the increase, but ASC leaders have also expanded their level of responsibility over the last few years. The survey respondents reported an average of 40 full-time equivalent positions under their purview for 2023, up from 32 in 2019.

The average wage for ASC leaders in 2023 was 5.1%, up from 4.24% in 2022. Around 74% of the respondents said they received a raise in the last year.