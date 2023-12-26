ASC leader average pay by region

ASC leaders on average report a $120,000 salary, while vice presidents and chief nurse executives are earning more, according to an OR Manager survey.
ASC leaders on average saw a slight pay boost in 2023 with around 68% receiving a salary of $120,000 or more this year. On the high end, about 12% of ASC leaders said their total compensation packages exceed $200,000 for the year.
Below is a breakdown of leadership salary by region:
South
$60,000-$69,999: 0%
$70,000-$79,999: 6%
$80,000-$89,999: 3%
$90,000-$99,999: 16%
$100,000-$119,999: 52%
$120,000-$149,999: 23%
$150,000+: 0%
Midwest
$60,000-$69,999: 3%
$70,000-$79,999: 5%
$80,000-$89,999: 13%
$90,000-$99,999: 10%
$100,000-$119,999: 21%
$120,000-$149,999: 31%
$150,000+: 18%
Northeast
$60,000-$69,999: 0%
$70,000-$79,999: 0%
$80,000-$89,999: 0%
$90,000-$99,999: 0%
$100,000-$119,999: 44%
$120,000-$149,999: 38%
$150,000+: 19%
West
$60,000-$69,999: 4%
$70,000-$79,999: 0%
$80,000-$89,999: 4%
$90,000-$99,999: 9%
$100,000-$119,999: 22%
$120,000-$149,999: 26%
$150,000+: 35%