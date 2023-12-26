ASC leader average pay by region

ASC leaders on average report a $120,000 salary, while vice presidents and chief nurse executives are earning more, according to an OR Manager survey.

ASC leaders on average saw a slight pay boost in 2023 with around 68% receiving a salary of $120,000 or more this year. On the high end, about 12% of ASC leaders said their total compensation packages exceed $200,000 for the year.

Below is a breakdown of leadership salary by region:

South

$60,000-$69,999: 0%

$70,000-$79,999: 6%

$80,000-$89,999: 3%

$90,000-$99,999: 16%

$100,000-$119,999: 52%

$120,000-$149,999: 23%

$150,000+: 0%

Midwest

$60,000-$69,999: 3%

$70,000-$79,999: 5%

$80,000-$89,999: 13%

$90,000-$99,999: 10%

$100,000-$119,999: 21%

$120,000-$149,999: 31%

$150,000+: 18%

Northeast

$60,000-$69,999: 0%

$70,000-$79,999: 0%

$80,000-$89,999: 0%

$90,000-$99,999: 0%

$100,000-$119,999: 44%

$120,000-$149,999: 38%

$150,000+: 19%

West

$60,000-$69,999: 4%

$70,000-$79,999: 0%

$80,000-$89,999: 4%

$90,000-$99,999: 9%

$100,000-$119,999: 22%

$120,000-$149,999: 26%

$150,000+: 35%