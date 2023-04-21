ASC Administrator of the Week: Taylor Vazquez, a 'highly motivated, success-driven' leader

Taylor Vazquez, administrator of Minimally Invasive Surgical Institute and Crown Valley Outpatient Surgical Center in Mission Viejo, Calif., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Vazquez has served as administrator of both centers for more than four years and previously managed Starpoint Surgery Center's business office and PrimeMSO in Irvine and Newport Beach, Calif., respectively, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Vazquez recently joined Becker's to discuss what will make or break ASCs, sharing her insight on supply contracts, staffing costs and more.

"Taylor is a highly motivated, success-driven professional who leads others in the field of ambulatory surgical care. Her knowledge and expertise is sought after by those looking to solve those hard questions concerning modern health care in a highly competitive, up-and-coming industry," Christy Hillman, a former colleague of Ms. Vazquez, wrote on her LinkedIn page.