ASC Administrator of the Week: Michelle Eilander

Michelle Eilander, RN, administrative director of Ankeny (Iowa) Medical Park Surgery Center, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Eilander, who has run her center for five years, previously served as a nurse and a care management program consultant for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She recently connected with Becker's to discuss financial pitfalls faced by ASCs and more.

When asked what smart ASC leaders are doing right now, Ms Eilander shared her insights:

"Being flexible with staffing arrangements and showing staff appreciation. Staffing can be a struggle at times, and the new generation that is entering or has recently entered the working world wants flexibility. Also, ASC leaders need to know case-costing specifics to be able to make sure that the procedures that are being performed are actual procedures that are profitable. In addition, the utilization of block time is very important and can be tweaked by using reports that show actual times for primary procedures and adjusting times as needed."