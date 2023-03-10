ASC Administrator of the Week: Joe Peluso

Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgery Center in Greensburg, Pa., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Mr. Peluso has connected with Becker's on many occasions to discuss critical ASC industry developments, including private equity, how to address healthcare costs and more.

When recently asked what trends leaders should watch in 2023, Mr. Peluso shared with Becker's his predictions on what's to come amid the industry's evolving market.

"The major players in the marketplace will continue to grow. However, new trends that involve collaboration and partnerships between and among independent physician specialists and independent community hospitals/systems will develop innovative strategic models. These models provide opportunities for physicians to have a majority ownership interest in the ASC versus the traditional models of highly capitalized national organizations, private equity and large integrated healthcare delivery systems having a controlling majority interest and also employing some physicians."