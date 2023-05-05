ASC Administrator of the Week: Cathy McCue

Cathy McCue, MSN, RN, administrator of Uropartners Surgery Center in Des Plaines, Ill., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. McCue has served in her current role for more than four years, and previously held other healthcare leadership roles including nursing director and surgical services manager, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms. McCue recently spoke with Becker's about what makes her practice unique and what changes the pandemic brought to her ASC.

"I worked with Cathy on several projects and she was very detail oriented and factual," Tara Melville BSN, a former colleague of Ms. McCue, said on her LinkedIn page. "She used best practice and regulatory guidelines to base her decisions and practice upon. Often working long hours to meet deadlines; exhibiting a personal drive to succeed that ensured she never missed a deadline. She held herself to a high standard and helped enable others to succeed."