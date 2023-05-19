ASC Administrator of the Week: Barbara Clancy-Sweeney

Barbara Clancy-Sweeney, administrator of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Clancey-Sweeney serves as administrator of Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, its gastroenterology and hepatology center and its ASC, a role she has held for more than 18 years, according to her LinkedIn page. She previously served as administrative director at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Ms. Clancey-Sweeney recently connected with Becker's to share the importance of collaboration in improving the patient experience and cost-cutting tactics.

When asked how her practice works to stand out, Ms. Clancey-Sweeney told Becker's: "Our ASC stands out because it is a partnership and a true model of collaboration. Our physicians, nurses, support staff and administrators focus on what makes a great patient experience and then builds on those strengths. The patient and their family is at the center of all we do. We let the patient feedback drive our changes to create a better experience for them."