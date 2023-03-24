ASC Administrator of the Week: Alfonso del Granado, a 'breath of fresh air in the medical community'

Alfonso del Granado, administrator and CEO of Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Centers, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Mr. del Granado has connected with Becker's on many occasions to discuss critical ASC industry developments, including inflation, how to navigate payer negotiations and more.

When recently asked about consolidation among ASCs, Mr. del Granado shared with Becker's his predictions on what is to come amid the industry's evolving market.

"I cannot speak to the acquisition side, but from the ASC management perspective I see significant growing pains in setting up management and communication systems, integrating the hodgepodge of an ASC's existing software applications with the management company, for example."

Multiple associates, including Marissa Smith, a former co-worker of Mr. del Granado, shared how he has positively affected the healthcare industry on his LinkedIn page.

"Alfonso is a breath of fresh air in the medical community. He is efficient, extremely knowledgeable about multiple disciplines and can make you laugh at the drop of a hat. His insight into situations and circumstances helped me to bring my work to the next level."





