Administrator of the Week: Michael Powers

Michael Powers, administrator of Children's West Surgery Center in Knoxville, Tenn., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Mr. Powers has served as administrator of Children's West for 10 years and has more than 23 years of experience in healthcare administration. Before joining Children's West Surgery Center, Mr. Powers was the regional service line leader of ambulatory services for Tennova Healthcare, which is based in Knoxville, Tenn.

Mr. Powers has spoken with Becker's on ASC industry topics including the benefits of technology at clinics, how to ensure growth year over year and why implementing a new information system was his best professional decision in 2022.