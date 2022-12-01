Administrator of the week: Jessica Rodriguez, 'a diligent worker with a keen sense for detail'

Jessica Rodriguez, administrator and executive director of OAM Surgery Center at Midtowne in Grand Rapids, Mich., is Becker's ASC administrator of the week.

Ms. Rodriguez has held multiple leadership positions in her seven years at the Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, where she started as a business office manager and senior accountant in 2015, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Rodriguez has shared insight and served on a panel for Becker's, where she has discussed topics including projected growth among ASCs and how to secure reimbursements from payers.

On her LinkedIn page, Mike Hoy, a former colleague, praised Ms. Rodriguez as "a diligent worker with a keen sense for detail."