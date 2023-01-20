Administrator of the Week: Craig Filippi, a multirole executive

Craig Filippi, administrator and CEO of Chicago-based Gold Coast Surgicenter, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Mr. Filippi has 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, having held roles including vice president of sales, operations and as a director of business development, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has served in his current role since 2016.

Previously, Mr. Filippi has shared his insight with Becker's on industry challenges such as managing increasing patient volumes and budgeting strategies.





