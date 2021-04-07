9 physician billionaires in the US

Nine physicians appeared on the Forbes 35th annual list of the richest people in the world for 2021.

Forbes calculated net worth by using stock prices and exchange rates as of March 5. Three of the nine physicians made the list of billionaires for the first time.

The billionaire physicians are listed below, and newcomers' names are bolded.

1. Thomas Frist Jr., MD., founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare: $15.7 billion

2. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD., inventor of cancer drug Abraxane: $7.5 billion

3. Phillip Frost, MD., inventor and founder of Opko Health: $2.5 billion

4. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD., co-founder and CEO of Regeneron: $1.8 billion

5. Gary Michelson, MD., retired orthopedic and spinal surgeon with more than 340 U.S. patents: $1.7 billion

6. Robert Langer, MD., scientist and professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge: $1.6 billion

7. James Leininger, MD., founder of Kinetic Concepts: $1.5 billion

8. August Troendle, MD., president and CEO of Medpace: $1.5 billion

9. Keith Dunleavy, MD., founder of Inovalon: $1.4 billion

