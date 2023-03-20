7 hospital CEOs step down: What ASCs need to know 

Becker's has reported on seven CEOs who have announced plans to step down in March.

1. Lori Herndon, BSN, RN, plans to retire as president and CEO of Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare. Ms. Herndon will retire after a 40-year career with the organization, including seven years at the helm.

2. Michael Zenn is set to step down as CEO of Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics in May and move into a new role of senior adviser for enterprise strategic initiatives within the university's office of the vice chancellor for health affairs.

3. Shawn Morrow is no longer CEO of Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare.

"The governing board, in consultation with Shawn Morrow, has mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the organization to make a change in CEO leadership," board Chairman Paul Watson told staff in a March 7 letter, according to the White Mountain Independent.

4. Kimberly Boynton has stepped down as president and CEO of Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health.

5. Guy Hudson, MD, will step down as CEO of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services and chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's north division. Dr. Hudson will step down as chief executive April 1 and as president and CEO of Swedish on Sept. 30

6. Jay Finnegan is retiring as CEO of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Fla., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Mr. Finnegan plans to retire in April after more than four decades in healthcare.

7. Deborah Wilson, CEO of Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, is retiring in May — closing out a 40-year healthcare career.