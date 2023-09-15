6 healthcare CEO exits in 2 weeks

Here are six healthcare leaders who have vacated their CEO roles, reported by Becker's since Sept. 1:

1. Jeff Bowman, CEO of Arkansas City, Kan.-based SCK Health since 2018, is leaving the role Dec. 15 for health reasons. A successor has not yet been named.

2. Brenda Wolf is retiring as president and CEO of La Rabida Children's Hospital in Chicago after 12 years at the helm.

3. Craig Leach will retire as CEO of Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 31. Keith Hobbs, who has served as the hospital's president since February, and will take over as CEO.

4. Matt Wille will leave his position as president and CEO of Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich., to pursue a new role as COO of Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare.

5. Peter Hahn, MD, resigned as president of the University of Michigan Health-West. The news comes two weeks after the health system announced a restructuring of its executive team, including the elimination of "CEO" from Dr. Hahn's title.

6. Rosalind "Roz" Brewer stepped down as CEO of Walgreens Boot Alliance after coming to a "mutual agreement" with the board of directors. Ginger Graham, the lead independent director of Walgreens, will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent CEO.