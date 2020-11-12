5 pain points unique to the ASC setting

ASC surgeons and administrators identified five pain points unique to the setting in a study by ZS, according to an infographic the professional services firm published on Nov. 10.

To address these and other concerns, ASCs have been getting involved in partnerships.

The five pain points unique to ASCs:

1. Physical space limitations

2. Difficulty hiring, retaining and educating specialized staff

3. Growing and maintaining patient volume

4. Cash flow/access to capital

5. Equipment sterilization

