5 Optum, SCA Health leaders to know

Here are five leaders to know from Optum and its subsidiary and ASC chain SCA Health, pulled from the companies' websites:

Caitlin Zulla. CEO of SCA Health. Ms. Zulla was named CEO of SCA Health, which recently rebranded from Surgical Care Affiliates, in 2019. Before joining SCA Health, she served as CFO and chief administration officer, responsible for 10 separate business functions at SCA, and as a financial and operational leader within Optum. Ms. Zulla previously served as senior vice president of revenue cycle services operations at MedAssets.

Wyatt Decker, MD. CEO of Optum Health. Dr. Decker joined Optum in 2019; he oversees care delivery and ambulatory care capabilities of OptumCare, among other responsibilities. Prior to joining Optum, he served for more than 20 years at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Most recently, he held the dual role of chief medical information officer for Mayo Clinic and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. He has also served as a professor of emergency medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

Mark Langston. Chief Development Officer of SCA Health. Mr. Langston joined SCA Health's operations 15 years ago and now leads the company's development team. Prior to joining SCA, he was senior vice president of operations for HealthMark Partners and area operations manager for HealthSouth.

Winborne Macphail. COO of SCA Health. Ms. Macphail joined SCA Health in 2011. She has also served as SCA's group president in the Southeast as well as senior vice president of physician sales and strategic service lines. Prior to SCA, she served as division vice president of operations for Apria Healthcare.

Jeff Grosklags. CFO of Optum. Mr. Grosklags was named CFO in March. Previously, he served as CFO of OptumRx, the company's pharmaceutical division. He has held numerous roles with UnitedHealth Group, Optum's parent company, since 2006. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group, he held leadership positions at Metris Cos.