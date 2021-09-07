5 exec moves from the 5 largest ASC companies

Surgical Care Affiliates, United Surgical Partners International and AmSurg all have announced executive moves in the past year.

Here are five executive moves from from the five largest ASC companies in the past year:

1. In August, Surgical Care Affiliates promoted Abbey Watkins to vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.

2. In April, USPI named Matt Wheelus as regional vice president of operations.

3. In October 2020, Surgery Partners named Ann Shimek, BSN, RN, senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

4. In October 2020, Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates told Becker's that it named Jennifer Jacobson, BSN, RN, its senior clinical manager.

5. In September 2020, cardiology leader Jeff Snodgrass was named president of AmSurg.