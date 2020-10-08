Surgical Care Affiliates promotes nurse leader to senior position: 3 details

Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates installed Jennifer Jacobson, BSN, RN, as senior clinical manager in July, the company confirmed to Becker's ASC Review.

Three things to know:

1. Ms. Jacobson was promoted to senior clinical manager July 20. She previously led operations at Denver-based DTC Surgery Center, an SCA affiliate.

2. As senior clinical manager, Ms. Jacobson's primary responsibilities will include providing clinical strategic support through collaboration and mentorship to centers, as well as supporting accreditation and regulatory compliance, safety initiatives and integration of new facilities.

3. Ms. Jacobson brings 17 years of ASC experience to the position, including a tenure as an ASC nursing director.

