Surgical Care Affiliates names new VP of clinical quality

Surgical Care Affiliates recently promoted Abbey Watkins to vice president of clinical quality for its Southeast operating division.

Ms. Watkins was previously the company's senior director of clinical services, a role she began in January 2020.

"Clinical quality means each and every SCA teammate strives for perfection when a patient trusts us with their care. In our profession, precision and perfection are not a dispensable luxury, but a simple necessity," Ms. Watkins said in an Aug. 20 LinkedIn post.

Surgical Care Affiliates owns or provides management services to 210 healthcare facilities in the U.S., including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and hospital surgery departments.