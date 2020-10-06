Surgery Partners names former USPI exec chief clinical officer

Surgery Partners named Ann Shimek, BSN, RN, CASC, senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Ms. Shimek joined Surgery Partners in September after spending time as an independent consultant. She also spent 16 years at Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, eventually serving as vice president and then senior vice president of clinical operations overseeing 23 surgical hospitals and nearly 250 ASCs.

While at USPI, Ms. Shimek established a clinical liaison program and created a platform on Midas customized for ASCs.

Ms. Shimek joins Steve Marshall, who was named vice president of integration for Surgery Partners in August. Mr. Marshall was previously a division president for operations and gastroenterology for AmSurg.

