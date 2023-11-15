3 physician shortage numbers making leaders nervous 

Patsy Newitt -  

Many leaders are worried about the impending physician shortage amid healthcare's "Great Resignation."

Here are three numbers about the shortage making leaders nervous. 

71,309. The number of physicians that left the workforce from 2021 to 2023, according to Definitive Healthcare's "Addressing the healthcare staffing shortage" report.

124,000. The shortage of physicians the country could reach by 2034, according to Physician Thrive's 2023 compensation report.

12,500. The projected shortage of anesthesiologists by 2033, according to a 2021 American Medical Colleges report.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast