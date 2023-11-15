3 physician shortage numbers making leaders nervous 

Many leaders are worried about the impending physician shortage amid healthcare's "Great Resignation."

Here are three numbers about the shortage making leaders nervous.

71,309. The number of physicians that left the workforce from 2021 to 2023, according to Definitive Healthcare's "Addressing the healthcare staffing shortage" report.

124,000. The shortage of physicians the country could reach by 2034, according to Physician Thrive's 2023 compensation report.

12,500. The projected shortage of anesthesiologists by 2033, according to a 2021 American Medical Colleges report.