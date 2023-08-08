3 hospitals closing emergency departments: What ASCs need to know

Three hospitals have announced they are closing their emergency departments since May 2, pointing to a larger trend of hospitals ending services.

Here are the three hospitals who have closed emergency departments:

1. Adirondack Health will close its emergency department in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Aug. 20 after receiving state approval. The Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based health system sought the closure in October because of limited use of the facility and losses associated with running it — even as a part-time emergency department

2. Hartford City, Ind.-based IU Health Blackford Hospital will close its emergency department and no longer offer inpatient services due to a reduction in patient volume. ospital officials said IU Health Ball Memorial in Muncie and IU Health Jay Hospital in Portland will provide emergency department care and access for patients with more acute needs for inpatient care

3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health ended acute care, general surgery and emergency services at Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park (Pa.) and converted the facility into a physical rehabilitation provider. The emergency room at Einstein Elkins Park ceased operations June 30. Acute care and surgical and emergency services will transition to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital.